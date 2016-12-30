Victoria Beckham to Receive an OBE From Queen Elizabeth

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

That’s Victoria Beckham, OBE, to you. According to People, the designer will be named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire during the Queen’s Honors in 2017. Beckham is being recognized for her contributions to fashion and for her charity work. Her husband, David, got the nod back in 2003.



The coming year is shaping up to be a big one for the designer, who will be unveiling an affordably priced collaboration with Target and recently launched a makeup line with Estée Lauder. It seems it’s time for another celebratory dance through Times Square.

