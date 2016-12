Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty

Zsa Zsa Gabor died earlier this month at the age of 99, but she continued to uphold her reputation for glamour well beyond the grave: Her ashes were carried to her funeral, held Friday at Beverly Hills’ Church of the Good Shepherd, in a Louis Vuitton bag. (A request inspired in part by 2 Chainz?)

#LIVE: Gabor's ashes were carried into the church in a Louis Vuitton bag as the service got underway https://t.co/C8nRNwa2wB pic.twitter.com/WcW3iuNSCG — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 30, 2016

The funeral of Zsa Zsa Gabor takes place in LA today. The Louis Vuitton bag is believed to be carrying an urn with her ashes #ZsaZsaGabor pic.twitter.com/zVGP7IkA2e — David Mercer (@DavidMercerPA) December 30, 2016

Now that’s how you make an entrance.