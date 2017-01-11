The Latest on the Cut

10 mins ago

Anna Wintour Will Reportedly Film a Met Gala Cameo in Ocean’s 8

Top designers will reportedly also make an appearance.

10:00 a.m.

Girls Star Jemima Kirke Reportedly Split With Husband Months Ago

The couple was married for seven years.

9:57 a.m.

Lady Liberty Will Appear As a Black Woman on Currency for the First Time

The 24-karat gold coin will be available in April.

9:30 a.m.

Georgina Bloomberg, Noted Animal Lover, Is Dating a Hunting Enthusiast

The heart wants what the heart wants.

9:08 a.m.

This High School Gave Students an Offensive Math Problem About Sexual Assault

Bad math.

9:00 a.m.

The Best Winter Staple Is on Sale Now

Grab them before they sell out.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

This Teenager Discovered Her Doppelgänger. And Then Another. And Then Another.

Back in September, Santana Gutierrez met a teen who looked just like her in a mall … but that was just the beginning.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Says Lady Gaga Won’t Play Donatella Versace in American Crime Story

A likely story.

Yesterday at 4:01 p.m.

Pinterest’s Most Popular Hairstylist Is Launching an Affordable Hair-Care Line

Coming to a Target near you.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Snapchat Is for Flirting

It’s the ideal tool.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Find Love at Colonic Spa

Well, here’s a fun rumor!

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

There Are a Lot of Lanvin Wedding Dresses on Super-Duper Sale Right Now

They’re all 85 percent off.

Yesterday at 3:13 p.m.

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Recalls Baby Powder Over ‘Possible Contaminations’

Tests found it may cause skin and eye infections.

Yesterday at 3:11 p.m.

An Increasing Number of Adults in the U.S. Identify As LGBT

“Millennials … drive virtually all of the increases observed in overall LGBT self-identification.”

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

My Secret Winter Moisturizer Is Meant for Pregnant Ladies

Half a spray on my hands lasts all afternoon.

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

Can You Overdose on Gummy Vitamins?

Sometimes I eat gummy vitamins by the handful. Is this bad for me?

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

Justin Bieber Reacts to Selena Gomez Kissing the Weeknd by Blithely Dabbing

Why is he like this?

Yesterday at 12:39 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Pitti Uomo

Shades of brown, sneakers, and scarves.

Yesterday at 12:30 p.m.

The Weeknd Wonders How, Exactly, Donald Trump Would ‘Grab Her by the Pussy’

“Like, is it even grabbable?”

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A Pair of Danish Rain Boots

Put a little more hygge in your step.