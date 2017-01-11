It may be unusually warm in some pockets of the East coast, but snow will be here before you know it to smack you in the face next week. Next to a winter coat, the other thing you’ll be wearing all winter? A cozy sweater, which you can now buy at steep discounts across the web. From chunky knits to sophisticated turtlenecks, we’ve gathered 11 glorious sweaters on sale to keep you warm during the inevitable chill.
Just looking at cable knits are enough to incite hygge fantasies, but there are hidden details that make this sweater special, like the cropped, slightly elliptical hem and balloon sleeves.
Rule No. 1 of sweater buying: You can never go wrong with fuzzy and soft.
Sure, it has a nostalgic appeal (sort of like something your grandma would knit for you) but if you’ve been keeping up with the runways you already know Prada and Raf Simmons have shown similar versions in their fall collections.
As impractical as cutouts may be in the winter, try layering this with a textured cami underneath. It’ll separate yours from a sea of boring sweaters.
Sometimes you need a sweater so thick it’ll induce, well, sweats, and this is a good bet. Layered underneath a coat you’ll get double the insulation. It also makes for a cozy layer underneath a fancy silver slip dress.
This will come in handy when you’ve out snoozed yourself into a late morning and don’t know what to wear. It doesn’t need much to shine — just a pair of simple trousers and flats; try white shoes and dark slacks for a colorful contrast that’s also trendy.
There is such a thing as too many turtlenecks, so break this out when you need to breathe. It also works as a romantic top for a chill date night, or as a transitional piece into the warmer months.
Playing up a dowdy sweater with sleeve and hem accents can revamp an otherwise plain-looking sweater.
For all of the cashmere lovers on a budget.
With Sacai’s artsy quirkiness usually comes an exorbitant price tag. Now that it’s half off, we’d suggest grabbing this fun piece immediately.
Can’t get enough of athleisure? Here’s a way to wear it while still looking elevated. The ruffles are a lot, but if you’re not the wallflower type it’s a cool way to stand out.