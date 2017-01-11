The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

Anna Wintour Will Reportedly Film a Met Gala Cameo in ‘Ocean’s Eight’

Top designers will reportedly also make an appearance.

24 mins ago

Girls Star Jemima Kirke Reportedly Split With Husband Months Ago

The couple was married for seven years.

28 mins ago

Lady Liberty Will Appear As a Black Woman on Currency for the First Time

The 24-karat gold coin will be available in April.

9:30 a.m.

Georgina Bloomberg, Noted Animal Lover, Is Dating a Hunting Enthusiast

The heart wants what the heart wants.

9:08 a.m.

This High School Gave Students an Offensive Math Problem About Sexual Assault

Bad math.

9:00 a.m.

The Best Winter Staple Is on Sale Now

Grab them before they sell out.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

This Teenager Discovered Her Doppelgänger. And Then Another. And Then Another.

Back in September, Santana Gutierrez met a teen who looked just like her in a mall … but that was just the beginning.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Says Lady Gaga Won’t Play Donatella Versace in American Crime Story

A likely story.

Yesterday at 4:01 p.m.

Pinterest’s Most Popular Hairstylist Is Launching an Affordable Hair-Care Line

Coming to a Target near you.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Snapchat Is for Flirting

It’s the ideal tool.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Find Love at Colonic Spa

Well, here’s a fun rumor!

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

There Are a Lot of Lanvin Wedding Dresses on Super-Duper Sale Right Now

They’re all 85 percent off.

Yesterday at 3:13 p.m.

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Recalls Baby Powder Over ‘Possible Contaminations’

Tests found it may cause skin and eye infections.

Yesterday at 3:11 p.m.

An Increasing Number of Adults in the U.S. Identify As LGBT

“Millennials … drive virtually all of the increases observed in overall LGBT self-identification.”

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

My Secret Winter Moisturizer Is Meant for Pregnant Ladies

Half a spray on my hands lasts all afternoon.

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

Can You Overdose on Gummy Vitamins?

Sometimes I eat gummy vitamins by the handful. Is this bad for me?

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

Justin Bieber Reacts to Selena Gomez Kissing the Weeknd by Blithely Dabbing

Why is he like this?

Yesterday at 12:39 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Pitti Uomo

Shades of brown, sneakers, and scarves.

Yesterday at 12:30 p.m.

The Weeknd Wonders How, Exactly, Donald Trump Would ‘Grab Her by the Pussy’

“Like, is it even grabbable?”

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A Pair of Danish Rain Boots

Put a little more hygge in your step.