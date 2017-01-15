15 Faces Taylor Swift Makes in Her New Music Video

By
Image

Today we got to see the video for Zayn and Taylor Swift’s Livejournal-poetry-inspired Fifty Shades of Grey sex anthem “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which features Zayn looking like a man who has definitely vaped erotically once or twice in his life, and Taylor looking like a high-school drama student performing a one-woman play about grief that she wrote herself. Take a look:

Oh, shoot, did I leave the oven on?

Image

Ugh, I definitely did.

Image

Zaaaaaaaaaaaayn, help.

Image

When you run into one of your squad member’s exes.

Image

When you realize you really need to go to the bathroom.

Image

“I’M IN A GLASS CAGE OF EMOTION!”

Image

The face you make when you’ve never been to an orgy before.

Image

Karlie taught her this look.

Image

When you hear someone trying to open the bathroom door while you’re mid-stream.

Image

Taylor actually thought this was a music video for a new Twilight movie, which is why part of it features her transforming into a werewolf.

Image

Euuuuughhhh.

Image

Aaauughhhh.

Image

Oh, god, it’s happening …

Image

Wait for it …

Image

“Awooowwoowooooooo!”

Image

Goodbye, cruel world :(

Image