The Best, Worst, and Most Princess-y Looks From the 2017 Golden Globes

Praise be: For once, we got a break from dancing-girl-emoji red at the Golden Globes. Instead, there was princess-y pink on Felicity Jones (in Gucci) and Lily Collins (in Zuhair Murad). Natalie Portman opted for punchy chartreuse Prada that evoked the early-’60s milieu of her buzzed-about Jackie portrayal. Another trend that emerged: cut-down-to-there gowns on Mandy Moore and Emily Ratajkowski. Expect chest contouring to be big in 2017.



As usual, the most worthwhile looks were the ones that felt true to the wearer’s personality — a rare sight in an increasingly corporatized red-carpet milieu. Our nominees for best supporting fashion include a pair of pajama pants, a formal beanie, and a natty lady-tux. Why not? Okay, maybe Michelle Williams’s ribbon reminded us a little too much of the girl whose head falls off in that terrifying childhood story, but points to her for trying.



See our picks for the best, worst, and most puzzling red-carpet choices in our slideshow below.


