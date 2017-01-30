The Best, Worst, and Most Awkward Looks From the 2017 SAG Awards

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images

Last night’s Screen Actor Guild Awards turned out to be a political affair, with the current state of immigration and refugees heavy on everyone’s minds. Is it any surprise, then, that white was the most popular choice of the night? Whether it was a subconscious nod to the suffragist movement or a simple coincidence, everyone from Meryl Streep to Brie Larson to Viola Davis wore the color. Natalie Portman was among the women in white, as she continues her streak of ‘60s-ish Jackie-style gowns, hitting the carpet in a long-sleeved voluminous Dior haute couture number.

Also consistent: Michelle Williams and her choice in neck accessories. At the Golden Globes it was a Louis Vuitton black ribbon, and last night, it was a skinny sequin scarf, attached to her gown by the same designer. She wasn’t alone in choosing superfluous neck accessories: Thandie Newton’s Schiaparelli Couture piece featured a bizarre futuristic bit jutting from the shoulder.

Click ahead to see those, plus more of the best, worst, and most awkward moments of the night, including two stars who showed up in the same animal-print suit.