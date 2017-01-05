5 January Buys I Can’t Get Enough Of

I spent a lot of time at Bath & Body Works in my early ’20s because they carried my favorite lotion and body spray, Brown Sugar & Fig. Whenever I think I’m over their fragrances, I’m sucked back in by something new and wonderful. They discontinued a couple scents I had become addicted to (R.I.P., Passionberry & Coconut Body Lotion), but I recently smelled thee new Cashmere Snowflakes collection and got hooked all over again. It smells like rich vanilla with brown sugar added, and it’s a new favorite. They better not don’t discontinue it!