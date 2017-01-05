The Latest on the Cut

14 mins ago

Melania Trump Will Have Her Own Glam Room in the White House

1600 Penn is about to get some dramatic overhauls.

19 mins ago

Here Is the Single Greatest Reason to KonMari Your House

What if instead of joy … money?

25 mins ago

The 10 Kisses Every Woman Knows

Kiss. Bang. Vom.

12:47 p.m.

I’m Anti-Trump, But I Refuse to March

Not every feminist is heading to Washington next Saturday. Here’s why.

12:00 p.m.

5 January Buys I Can’t Get Enough Of

Bring on the Bath & Body Works and metallic nails.

11:58 a.m.

Opening Ceremony Assembled a Varsity Squad of Comedians and Musicians

The brand celebrated its new collection this week and announced plans for a ballet-themed show.

11:58 a.m.

Paul Ryan Nods in Concern As Woman Asks Him About Defunding Planned Parenthood

“I want to make sure you get the care you need,” he told a woman who depended on the clinics he’s planning to defund.

11:45 a.m.

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse in Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Paula Patton

The Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services is investigating.

11:20 a.m.

Here’s What Organizers Say the Women’s March on Washington Stands For

Organizers released a far-reaching platform outlining the march’s goals.

11:07 a.m.

Jaden Smith Skateboards Through Life (Until Security Guard Stops Him)

The former vampire is just a regular teen.

10:59 a.m.

The Artist Helping Make Obama’s Dream Hawaiian T-Shirt Shack a Reality

The president joked that he dreams of opening a store that only sells medium-sized white T-shirts. So Emily Spivack created one.

10:53 a.m.

Help! Will My MFA Bankrupt Me for Life?

Calculating the cost of self-fulfillment.

10:47 a.m.

What The Smile’s Carlos Quirarte Can’t Live Without

Including Japanese incense sticks and boots that get him stopped on the street.

10:23 a.m.

Anna Wintour Will Reportedly Film a Met Gala Cameo in Ocean’s 8

Top designers will reportedly also make an appearance.

10:00 a.m.

Girls Star Jemima Kirke Reportedly Split With Husband Months Ago

The couple was married for seven years.

9:57 a.m.

Lady Liberty Will Appear As a Black Woman on Currency for the First Time

The 24-karat gold coin will be available in April.

9:30 a.m.

Georgina Bloomberg, Noted Animal Lover, Is Dating a Hunting Enthusiast

The heart wants what the heart wants.

9:08 a.m.

This High School Gave Students an Offensive Math Problem About Sexual Assault

Bad math.

9:00 a.m.

The Best Winter Staple Is on Sale Now

Grab them before they sell out.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

This Teenager Discovered Her Doppelgänger. And Then Another. And Then Another.

Back in September, Santana Gutierrez met a teen who looked just like her in a mall … but that was just the beginning.