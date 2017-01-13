What’s more dramatic than a faux-fur coat? Well, maybe nothing, but faux-fur in a rich gothic black comes close. The pea coat you’ve been wearing nonstop for the last few months could use a rest, but you also deserve to feel glamorous and over the top once in a while. Contemporary label RtA has the answer with their cool patchwork faux-fur coat, with an oversize fit should you want to show off an equally cool sweater underneath, and it’s also collarless so pairing with a turtleneck won’t lead to any weird layering situations at the neck.

