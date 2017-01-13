Every Friday at the Cut, we’re highlighting one great purchase for which it’s absolutely worth eating ramen noodles for the rest of eternity. If you’re looking for cheap thrills instead, check back every Monday for a fun pick-me-up that will leave you with enough cash for dinner.

What’s more dramatic than a faux-fur coat? Well, maybe nothing, but faux-fur in a rich gothic black comes close. The pea coat you’ve been wearing nonstop for the last few months could use a rest, but you also deserve to feel glamorous and over the top once in a while. Contemporary label RtA has the answer with their cool patchwork faux-fur coat, with an oversize fit should you want to show off an equally cool sweater underneath, and it’s also collarless so pairing with a turtleneck won’t lead to any weird layering situations at the neck.

Buy RtA ‘Guinevere’ Coat $645, The Dreslyn

