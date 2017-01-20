Republican lawmakers have been chipping away at abortion rights ever since Roe v. Wade, but the past several years have seen an explosion of restrictions: Of the more than 1,000 abortion restrictions that have been enacted by states since Roe, about a third have been passed since 2010. And since Trump’s election, many more bills have been introduced; more than 80 bills restricting reproductive rights have been filed in state legislatures just this month. There are seemingly endless ways for legislators to restrict abortion access, but we’ve focused, with data from the Guttmacher Institute, on the most significant and most common.

Just as important as abortion access is access to affordable reproductive health care. Planned Parenthood is one of the largest providers in the country, with about 2.5 million patients (75 percent of whom are low income). Though abortion opponents are eager to defund the organization, abortion accounts for only about 3 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services; the vast majority of its services are birth-control consultations, cancer screenings, and STI tests. For some perspective on the potential impact of defunding the organization, we’ve included the number of Planned Parenthood centers in each state; the percentage of those in rural or underserved areas; and the ratio of clinics to women of reproductive age. Of course, it’s also in large part because of access to contraception and reproductive health care that the United States’ abortion rate is at its lowest since Roe, according to Guttmacher. The national average is 14.6 per 1,000 women of reproductive age.