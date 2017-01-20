Republican lawmakers have been chipping away at abortion rights ever since Roe v. Wade, but the past several years have seen an explosion of restrictions: Of the more than 1,000 abortion restrictions that have been enacted by states since Roe, about a third have been passed since 2010. And since Trump’s election, many more bills have been introduced; more than 80 bills restricting reproductive rights have been filed in state legislatures just this month. There are seemingly endless ways for legislators to restrict abortion access, but we’ve focused, with data from the Guttmacher Institute, on the most significant and most common.
Just as important as abortion access is access to affordable reproductive health care. Planned Parenthood is one of the largest providers in the country, with about 2.5 million patients (75 percent of whom are low income). Though abortion opponents are eager to defund the organization, abortion accounts for only about 3 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services; the vast majority of its services are birth-control consultations, cancer screenings, and STI tests. For some perspective on the potential impact of defunding the organization, we’ve included the number of Planned Parenthood centers in each state; the percentage of those in rural or underserved areas; and the ratio of clinics to women of reproductive age. Of course, it’s also in large part because of access to contraception and reproductive health care that the United States’ abortion rate is at its lowest since Roe, according to Guttmacher. The national average is 14.6 per 1,000 women of reproductive age.
-
No more than one major abortion-access restriction
-
Two or three major restrictions
-
Four or five major restrictions
-
Six or more major restrictions
-
No more than one major abortion-access restriction
-
Two or three major restrictions
-
Four or five major restrictions
-
Six or more major restrictions
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 48-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 48-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
California has no major restrictions on abortion access.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Medication abortion is limited.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 18-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 20-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Medication abortion is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Medication abortion is limited.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Montana has no major restrictions on abortion access.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
New Jersey has no major restrictions on abortion access.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Medication abortion is limited.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Oregon has no major restrictions on abortion access.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 48-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Vermont has no major restrictions on abortion access.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Washington has no major restrictions on abortion access.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental notice is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
- Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
- Medication abortion is limited.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
- Parental consent is required for minors.
- Ultrasound requirements exist.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- Private insurange coverage is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
- TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.
Planned Parenthood centers
Major abortion-access restrictions
As of January 2017
- Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
- Medication abortion is limited.
- State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
Planned Parenthood centers
**Data unavailable for 1983, 1986, 1989-1990, 1993-1994, 1997-1998, 2001-2004, 2006-2007, 2009-2010.