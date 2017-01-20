The Divided States of America

By

Republican lawmakers have been chipping away at abortion rights ever since Roe v. Wade, but the past several years have seen an explosion of restrictions: Of the more than 1,000 abortion restrictions that have been enacted by states since Roe, about a third have been passed since 2010. And since Trump’s election, many more bills have been introduced; more than 80 bills restricting reproductive rights have been filed in state legislatures just this month. There are seemingly endless ways for legislators to restrict abortion access, but we’ve focused, with data from the Guttmacher Institute, on the most significant and most common.

Just as important as abortion access is access to affordable reproductive health care. Planned Parenthood is one of the largest providers in the country, with about 2.5 million patients (75 percent of whom are low income). Though abortion opponents are eager to defund the organization, abortion accounts for only about 3 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services; the vast majority of its services are birth-control consultations, cancer screenings, and STI tests. For some perspective on the potential impact of defunding the organization, we’ve included the number of Planned Parenthood centers in each state; the percentage of those in rural or underserved areas; and the ratio of clinics to women of reproductive age. Of course, it’s also in large part because of access to contraception and reproductive health care that the United States’ abortion rate is at its lowest since Roe, according to Guttmacher. The national average is 14.6 per 1,000 women of reproductive age.

  • No more than one major abortion-access restriction

  • Two or three major restrictions

  • Four or five major restrictions

  • Six or more major restrictions

Major abortion-access restrictions

As of January 2017

  • waiting period There is a 48-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
  • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
  • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
  • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
  • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
  • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
  • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
  • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

Planned Parenthood centers

planned parenthood locations
  • Alabama has 2 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 482,500 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Alaska has 4 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 36,750 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Arizona has 10 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 132,500 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 48-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks​ except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Arkansas has 2 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 288,500 women of reproductive age.

    • California has no major restrictions on abortion access.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • California has 111 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 45 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 72,973 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Colorado has 21 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 14 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 52,762 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Connecticut has 17 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 13 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 40,118 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Delaware has 3 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 60,667 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • District of Columbia has 1 Planned Parenthood center.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 181,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Florida has 22 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 18 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 170,500 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Georgia has 4 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 532,250 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Hawaii has 2 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 133,500 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Idaho has 3 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 108,334 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Illinois has 17 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 13 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 151,942 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 18-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Indiana has 18 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 12 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 72,556 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Iowa has 12 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 4 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 49,250 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Kansas has 2 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 279,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 20-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Kentucky has 2 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 424,500 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Louisiana has 2 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 475,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Maine has 4 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 58,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Maryland has 10 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 120,700 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Massachusetts has 5 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 4 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 274,400 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Michigan has 20 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 11 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 94,450 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Minnesota has 18 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 8 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 58,612 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Mississippi has 1 Planned Parenthood center.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 601,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Missouri has 12 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 10 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 98,167 women of reproductive age.

    • Montana has no major restrictions on abortion access.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Montana has 5 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 5 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 37,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Nebraska has 2 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 183,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Nevada has 3 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 192,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • New Hampshire has 5 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 48,800 women of reproductive age.

    • New Jersey has no major restrictions on abortion access.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • New Jersey has 26 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 13 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 66,154 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • New Mexico has 6 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 5 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 66,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • New York has 58 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 36 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 69,587 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • North Carolina has 9 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 221,556 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • North Dakota has 0 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Ohio has 27 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 10 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 82,038 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Oklahoma has 6 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 4 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 127,834 women of reproductive age.

    • Oregon has no major restrictions on abortion access.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Oregon has 12 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 9 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 65,334 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Pennsylvania has 32 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 15 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 75,188 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Rhode Island has 1 Planned Parenthood center.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 211,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • South Carolina has 2 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 474,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • South Dakota has 1 Planned Parenthood center.
  • In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 161,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 48-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Tennessee has 3 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 434,334 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Texas has 34 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 19 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 169,471 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Utah has 9 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 7 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 72,778 women of reproductive age.

    • Vermont has no major restrictions on abortion access.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Vermont has 12 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 11 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 9,584 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Virginia has 5 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 337,200 women of reproductive age.

    • Washington has no major restrictions on abortion access.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Washington has 35 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 23 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 40,658 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental notice is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • abortion banned cases Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.
    • misleading counseling Mandated counseling includes misleading information.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • West Virginia has 1 Planned Parenthood center.
  • In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 337,000 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • waiting period There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.
    • parental involvement required Parental consent is required for minors.
    • ultrasound required Ultrasound requirements exist.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • limits private coverage Private insurange coverage is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.
    • TRAP laws TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Wisconsin has 21 Planned Parenthood centers.
  • In 2015, 13 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 51,762 women of reproductive age.

    • Major abortion-access restrictions

    As of January 2017

    • parental involvement required Parental consent and notice is required for minors.
    • limits medication abortion Medication abortion is limited.
    • no medicaid funding State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

    Planned Parenthood centers

    planned parenthood locations
  • Wyoming has 1 Planned Parenthood center.
  • In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area.
  • On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 114,000 women of reproductive age.

    Number of abortion providers in

    Providers in NY

    line chart of over

    *A provider is a hospital, clinic, or physician's office where abortions are performed.

**Data unavailable for 1983, 1986, 1989-1990, 1993-1994, 1997-1998, 2001-2004, 2006-2007, 2009-2010.

    *A provider is a hospital, clinic, or physician’s office where abortions are performed.

    **Data unavailable for 1983, 1986, 1989-1990, 1993-1994, 1997-1998, 2001-2004, 2006-2007, 2009-2010.

    Sources: Planned Parenthood and Guttmacher Institute