Republican lawmakers have been chipping away at abortion rights ever since Roe v. Wade, but the past several years have seen an explosion of restrictions: Of the more than 1,000 abortion restrictions that have been enacted by states since Roe, about a third have been passed since 2010. And since Trump’s election, many more bills have been introduced; more than 80 bills restricting reproductive rights have been filed in state legislatures just this month. There are seemingly endless ways for legislators to restrict abortion access, but we’ve focused, with data from the Guttmacher Institute, on the most significant and most common.

Just as important as abortion access is access to affordable reproductive health care. Planned Parenthood is one of the largest providers in the country, with about 2.5 million patients (75 percent of whom are low income). Though abortion opponents are eager to defund the organization, abortion accounts for only about 3 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services; the vast majority of its services are birth-control consultations, cancer screenings, and STI tests. For some perspective on the potential impact of defunding the organization, we’ve included the number of Planned Parenthood centers in each state; the percentage of those in rural or underserved areas; and the ratio of clinics to women of reproductive age. Of course, it’s also in large part because of access to contraception and reproductive health care that the United States’ abortion rate is at its lowest since Roe, according to Guttmacher. The national average is 14.6 per 1,000 women of reproductive age.

No more than one major abortion-access restriction

Two or three major restrictions

Four or five major restrictions

Six or more major restrictions No more than one major abortion-access restriction

Two or three major restrictions

Four or five major restrictions

Six or more major restrictions Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 48-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Alabama has 2 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 482,500 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited. Planned Parenthood centers Alaska has 4 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 36,750 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Arizona has 10 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 132,500 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 48-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks​ except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Arkansas has 2 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 288,500 women of reproductive age. California has no major restrictions on abortion access. Planned Parenthood centers California has 111 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 45 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 72,973 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental notice is required for minors.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers Colorado has 21 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 14 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 52,762 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Connecticut has 17 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 13 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 40,118 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental notice is required for minors.

Medication abortion is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers Delaware has 3 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 60,667 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers District of Columbia has 1 Planned Parenthood center. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 181,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental notice is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Florida has 22 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 18 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 170,500 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental notice is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers Georgia has 4 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 532,250 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Medication abortion is limited. Planned Parenthood centers Hawaii has 2 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 133,500 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers Idaho has 3 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 108,334 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental notice is required for minors.

Private insurange coverage is limited. Planned Parenthood centers Illinois has 17 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 13 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 151,942 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 18-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Indiana has 18 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 12 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 72,556 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental notice is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Medication abortion is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers Iowa has 12 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 4 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 49,250 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers Kansas has 2 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 279,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 20-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Kentucky has 2 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 424,500 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Louisiana has 2 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 475,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Medication abortion is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers Maine has 4 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 58,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental notice is required for minors.

Medication abortion is limited.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Maryland has 10 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 120,700 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental consent is required for minors.

Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Medication abortion is limited. Planned Parenthood centers Massachusetts has 5 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 4 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 274,400 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Michigan has 20 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 11 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 94,450 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental notice is required for minors.

Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited. Planned Parenthood centers Minnesota has 18 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 8 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 58,612 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Mississippi has 1 Planned Parenthood center. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 601,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Missouri has 12 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 10 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 98,167 women of reproductive age. Montana has no major restrictions on abortion access. Planned Parenthood centers Montana has 5 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 5 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 37,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Nebraska has 2 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 183,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Medication abortion is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers Nevada has 3 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 2 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 192,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental notice is required for minors.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers New Hampshire has 5 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 48,800 women of reproductive age. New Jersey has no major restrictions on abortion access. Planned Parenthood centers New Jersey has 26 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 13 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 66,154 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Medication abortion is limited. Planned Parenthood centers New Mexico has 6 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 5 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 66,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment. Planned Parenthood centers New York has 58 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 36 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 69,587 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers North Carolina has 9 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 221,556 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers North Dakota has 0 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Ohio has 27 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 10 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 82,038 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent and notice is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Oklahoma has 6 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 4 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 127,834 women of reproductive age. Oregon has no major restrictions on abortion access. Planned Parenthood centers Oregon has 12 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 9 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 65,334 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Pennsylvania has 32 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 15 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 75,188 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental consent is required for minors.

Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Rhode Island has 1 Planned Parenthood center. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 211,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers South Carolina has 2 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 474,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental notice is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 24 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers South Dakota has 1 Planned Parenthood center. In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 161,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 48-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Tennessee has 3 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 434,334 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent and notice is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Texas has 34 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 19 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 169,471 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 72-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent and notice is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Utah has 9 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 7 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 72,778 women of reproductive age. Vermont has no major restrictions on abortion access. Planned Parenthood centers Vermont has 12 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 11 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 9,584 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent and notice is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Virginia has 5 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 3 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 337,200 women of reproductive age. Washington has no major restrictions on abortion access. Planned Parenthood centers Washington has 35 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 23 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 40,658 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental notice is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Abortion is prohibited at 20 weeks except in cases of life or health endangerment.

Mandated counseling includes misleading information.

Medication abortion is limited. Planned Parenthood centers West Virginia has 1 Planned Parenthood center. In 2015, 0 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 337,000 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 There is a 24-hour waiting period required after mandatory counseling.

Parental consent is required for minors.

Ultrasound requirements exist.

Medication abortion is limited.

Private insurange coverage is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions.

TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) laws exist. Planned Parenthood centers Wisconsin has 21 Planned Parenthood centers. In 2015, 13 centers were in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage areas. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 51,762 women of reproductive age. Major abortion-access restrictions As of January 2017 Parental consent and notice is required for minors.

Medication abortion is limited.

State Medicaid does not fund most abortions. Planned Parenthood centers Wyoming has 1 Planned Parenthood center. In 2015, 1 center was in rural, medically underserved, or health-provider shortage area. On average, there is one Planned Parenthood for 114,000 women of reproductive age. Number of abortion providers in Providers in NY line chart of over There were abortion providers in 2014 than in 1973, the year Roe v. Wade was decided by the Supreme Court. In 2014, out of every 1,000 women of reproductive age in had an abortion. The national abortion rate is 14.6. *A provider is a hospital, clinic, or physician’s office where abortions are performed. **Data unavailable for 1983, 1986, 1989-1990, 1993-1994, 1997-1998, 2001-2004, 2006-2007, 2009-2010. Sources: Planned Parenthood and Guttmacher Institute