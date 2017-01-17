Activists Are Planning a Queer Dance Party Outside Mike Pence’s Home

Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Vice-president-elect Mike Pence’s temporary neighborhood in Washington, D.C., has already been the site of some fairly subtle protests — from rainbow flags in support of gay rights hanging from nearby homes, to signs in support of women in neighboring yards. But on Wednesday, a much louder protest will be taking place outside of Pence’s Chevy Chase rental house: a queer dance party.

As Vice reports, the activist group WERK for Peace has organized a dance party with “[biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphernalia” to tell “Daddy Pence” that transphobia and homophobia won’t be tolerated, and to protest his stance on LGBTQ issues and same-sex marriage. In a Facebook invite, dancers are encouraged to meet around the Friendship Heights metro station in Washington, D.C., around 6 p.m., where they will then carpool (or dance) to Pence’s home. “Bring your flyest rainbow gear and your booty/body shaking skills!” the invite reads.

Of course, this dance party will serve as a send-off gathering, in a way, since Pence will soon move into the residence of the vice-president. We wonder if he’ll miss the neighborhood when he’s gone.