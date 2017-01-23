“See now, buy now” may have been the phrase on everyone’s lips back in fall, but the need for instant gratification hasn’t slowed down the fashion campaign machine. While you were still slugging on those snow boots in preparation for winter, it’s already spring on fashion time — everyone from Dior and Givenchy to Jil Sander and Rachel Comey has already begun placing their efforts into promoting spring with a plethora of glossy visuals.

Paying homage to its New York City roots, Kate Spade took to the streets of Manhattan to shoot its seasonal campaign starring Fernanda Ly, complete with camel and camel-printed looks. Model Irina Shayk seems to be a designer favorite, fronting two campaigns, including a steamy shot for Alberta Ferretti and a desert dune set for Givenchy.

Click the slideshow below to see all of the craziest and most elaborate ad campaigns for spring and check this space for more as they roll in.

