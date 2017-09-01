A List of Celebrities Attending the Women’s March

By
America Ferrera and Cher.Photo: Getty Images

A number of celebrities have joined the upcoming Women’s March on Washington as part of its Artist Table – a group that will be marching alongside and show solidarity with the more than 100,000 people expected to turn up to the January 21 event. Here’s a list of them:

Uzo Aduba, actress

America Ferrera, actress

Cristela Alonzo, actress and writer

Patricia Arquette, actress

Danielle Brooks, actress

Cher, singer

Lea DeLaria, actress

Diane Guerrero, actress

Danai Gurira, actress

Chelsea Handler, comedian, writer, television host

Scarlett Johansson, actress

Margo Jefferson, Pulitzer Prize–winning writer

Angelique Kidjo, singer-songwriter

Padma Lakshmi, writer and Top Chef host

Shantell Martin, visual artist

Debra Messing, actress

Frances McDormand, actress

Julianne Moore, actress

Hari Nef, model and actress

Katy Perry, singer

Monica Raymund, actress

Amy Schumer, comedian, actress, writer

RelatedHow to Get to the Women’s March on Washington