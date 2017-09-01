A number of celebrities have joined the upcoming Women’s March on Washington as part of its Artist Table – a group that will be marching alongside and show solidarity with the more than 100,000 people expected to turn up to the January 21 event. Here’s a list of them:
Uzo Aduba, actress
America Ferrera, actress
Cristela Alonzo, actress and writer
Patricia Arquette, actress
Danielle Brooks, actress
Cher, singer
Lea DeLaria, actress
Diane Guerrero, actress
Danai Gurira, actress
Chelsea Handler, comedian, writer, television host
Scarlett Johansson, actress
Margo Jefferson, Pulitzer Prize–winning writer
Angelique Kidjo, singer-songwriter
Padma Lakshmi, writer and Top Chef host
Shantell Martin, visual artist
Debra Messing, actress
Frances McDormand, actress
Julianne Moore, actress
Hari Nef, model and actress
Katy Perry, singer
Monica Raymund, actress
Amy Schumer, comedian, actress, writer