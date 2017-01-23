Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

During Friday’s inauguration, a woman in a yellow coat was pictured taking a selfie with John McCain, Bernie Sanders, Bernie Sanders’s green parka, and a guy who thought he would be in the final picture but wasn’t (relateable).

A bit of camaraderie...my seat mates at the inauguration: Senators Sanders and McCain. pic.twitter.com/2iJK3Tev2y — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 20, 2017

When SFGate ran the photo, they named the two male senators, but left her identified as “a woman.” She’s actually Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic senior senator from Minnesota — and their error did not go unnoticed.

.@SFGate that's Senator Klobuchar, not "a woman". Three US Senators took a selfie. Not two and "a woman". Come TF on. pic.twitter.com/1n72v7tRx3 — Alex Wall (@alexlwall) January 22, 2017

Let this be an inspiring lesson to young girls everywhere: If you believe in yourself, work very hard, and achieve one of the highest political offices in the country, you too can be identified as “woman.”