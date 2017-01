Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham isn’t the only fashion heavy hitter to be named to Queen Elizabeth’s Honors list for the New Year. On the heels of the Beckham announcement comes the news that Anna Wintour will also be receiving an OBE this year, per ABC News.

Also on the list are designer Anya Hindmarch and costume designer Jenny Beavan, who won an Oscar for her work on Mad Max: Fury Road — and gave us a lesson in DGAF in the process. If she wears a biker jacket to Buckingham Palace, she officially wins 2017.