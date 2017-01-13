Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA.com

The set of Ocean’s 8 already had what was arguably the biggest cameo in the history of film, but now “Page Six” is reporting that the film will also include cameos from major players in the fashion world: Anna Wintour and other big name “guests” at the movie’s version of the Met Gala.

According to “Page Six,” the Vogue editor is set to join the female-centric film as it “meticulously re-creates the Met Gala this week for a crucial scene.” Alongside Wintour will be table place cards of famous people — names including Jared Leto and Kendall Jenner (though extras will be seating in their place) — as well as other major names (and actual people).

Scenes were shot in the Met Museum’s Temple of Dendur with designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen making appearances along with Vanity Fair’s Derek Blasberg and Vogue contributing editor Lauren Santo Domingo.

No word yet on whether Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, or Gwyneth Paltrow will be making an appearance.