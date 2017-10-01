Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, President Barack Obama gave his farewell address to the nation. And while there will be plenty of time in the near future to dissect the contents of the speech, there’s one raw moment that immediately stood out. It came near the end of the address, when the president turned thank First Lady Michelle Obama, his “rock and love” over the years. That’s when the president got visibly emotional.

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the southside,” he began. “For the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” he said. “You took on a role that you didn’t ask for, and you made it your own. With grace and with grit and with style and with good humor.” Cutaway live shots captured the first lady sitting beside Malia Obama, who also appeared teary-eyed. And that’s when POTUS followed up by speaking of his greatest achievement — his daughters: “Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.” Cue the tears from everyone in sight.



Watch the short tribute below:

