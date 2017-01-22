The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

This Weekend, Protest Moved From Radical to Sensible

A dispatch from the women’s march in Washington.

25 mins ago

Museums Across the World Are Collecting Women’s March Signs

The protest signs won’t go to waste.

30 mins ago

If You Marched Yesterday, Text This Number to Make Sure You’ll Be Counted

One way to avoid “alternative facts” is to provide real ones.

2:30 p.m.

Here’s What It Was Like to March on Washington With Planned Parenthood

The country’s most threatened organization isn’t going to take this administration lying down.

1:57 p.m.

Calvin Klein Quietly Unveils First Raf Simons Collection

“To celebrate American women and American fashion.”

12:06 p.m.

46 Signs From the Women’s March on Washington

Photographer Gillian Laub captured some of the best.

12:00 p.m.

Mothers and Daughters Marched Together In The Women’s March On Washington

“I brought her to fight for herself.”

11:55 a.m.

13 Marchers on Why They Traveled Far and Wide to Get to Washington

“They are our neighbors, our friends and our sisters, and we felt we needed to be here.”

11:35 a.m.

Hidden Scenes From the Women’s March on Washington

Photographer Andres Kudacki captured moving details.

11:20 a.m.

See Stunning Portraits From the Women’s March on Washington

Grace and determination were on full display.

11:05 a.m.

This Woman’s Political Awakening Happened in the 1960s, and She’s Still Marching

“I don’t get it, and I will endure. I will continue.”

10:25 a.m.

This Video Shows the Insane Scale of the Women’s Marches Across the U.S.

Video shot by aerial cameras show hundreds of thousands of women taking to the streets on Saturday.

9:36 a.m.

Pro-Choice and Pro-Life Marchers Came Face-to-Face at the March

They had warring chants.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

More than 500,000 People Took to the Streets for the Women’s March on Washington

VIDEO: It’s said to be one of the largest mass demonstrations in the history of the U.S.

Yesterday at 8:37 p.m.

Here’s What Gloria Steinem Wants You to Know About Donald Trump

“We think he holds all the power…but that’s not true.”

Yesterday at 8:13 p.m.

16 of the Cutest Kids at the Women’s March

Kids of all ages marched all over the globe to protest Donald Trump on Saturday.

Yesterday at 7:52 p.m.

A Scene from the D.C. Women’s March

“I witnessed something that gives me hope.”

Yesterday at 7:49 p.m.

See Photos of the Women’s Marches Around the World

More than 3 million people turned out globally.

Yesterday at 7:24 p.m.

Ivanka Trump’s Brother-in-Law Josh Kushner Was Spotted at the Women’s March

Karlie Kloss’s boyfriend protests in D.C.

Yesterday at 6:15 p.m.

The Greatest Signs From the Women’s March

See the Cut’s favorites from around the country.