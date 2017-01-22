If You Marched Yesterday, Text This Number to Make Sure You’ll Be Counted

Yesterday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in his first ever press briefing that Donald Trump’s swearing-in as president had “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” propagating the first lie of the Trump administration so far. Meanwhile, an estimated 3 million people nationwide were marching for women’s rights.
In an effort to collect and confirm official data on those numbers, the national organizers of the Women’s March want you to stand up and be counted. Were you marching yesterday in any one of the many cities worldwide that participated? You can text “89800” with the words “COUNT ME,” and a prompt will pop up to ask which city you marched in. One small step against providing “alternative facts.”