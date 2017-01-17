Hundreds of ‘Nasty Women’ Artists Sold Their Work to Support Planned Parenthood

View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy of Knockdown Center

As you approached the entrance to the massive reclaimed warehouse that is Brooklyn’s Knockdown Center, you couldn’t miss them: Ten wood-framed letters, each about ten feet high, spelling out the phrase “Nasty Women.” Each letter was crisscrossed with mesh, and on the mesh hung paintings and sculptures and collages and embroidery and ceramics made by women and female-identifying artists from as close as Manhattan and as far away as Hong Kong. Six hundred and twenty-two works in all, and on Thursday night they were snapped up one by one by buyers eager to support their cause — every dollar of every work sold was donated to Planned Parenthood.

Talk of politics was scant, but the face of the president-elect appeared over and over again in submitted work. One artist depicted him as a sneering woman in a blue dress and pearls. Another cut out his head and pasted it to a canvas next to a giant painted foot. A particularly memorable piece showed a cross painted in Trump’s likeness with screws nailed into its wooden head. Other pieces showed his opponent, Hillary Clinton, in both favorable and unfavorable lights. Still others made no mention of politics but sought to capture the artist’s mood in the days and weeks following the election. Women’s faces were everywhere. Vaginas abounded.

Artist Ryan Wilde submitted part of a larger sculpture. Titled Falling Together, it showed two blackened female figures dangling from invisible thread, both contorted mid-tumble. “I have recurring nightmares about falling out of planes,” Wilde said, gesturing to her submission. “[It has] to do with a loss of control … that’s a feeling me and a lot of my friends have had since the election. But we’re feeling it together.”