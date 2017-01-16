When times are tough, the tough get tattooed … Or something. Bella Hadid capped off a rough week of watching her ex the Weeknd make out with Selena Gomez in public by adorning her ankles with teeny-tiny wings. JonBoy, who’s tattooed equally petite pieces of art on people like Zayn Malik, Kendall Jenner, and Sofia Richie, did the inky honors. Are the tattoos a reference to strutting her stuff as a Victoria’s Angel? Maybe she just really likes Nelly Furtado? The world may never know.
Bella Hadid Got Two Incredibly Tiny Tattoos
