Ben Affleck Finally Weighs In on Sad Affleck Meme

Almost a year ago, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill sat for an interview where the pair was asked how they felt about the, let’s say, mixed reviews their film Batman v Superman was receiving. While Cavill launched into an answer (I think? honestly, who can remember what he said), Affleck simply sat beside him in silence looking palpably bummed. In that moment, a meme was born. The “Sad Affleck” clip would then be edited into a hit viral video focusing on Affleck’s face while Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” played in the background. (The original video has since been removed from YouTube, but use your imagination.)

This week, Affleck broke his silence about becoming a meme in an interview with BBC Radio 1. “It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon and Garfunkel tracks over it. That’s one thing I learned,” Affleck tells the interviewer about his experience working on Batman v Superman. Aspiring actors, directors, and beard-havers, take note.