It’s been five months since Beyonce concluded her “Formation World Tour” and boy does she hate to sit idle. Maybe that’s why she recorded a new version of “Daddy Lessons” with the Dixie Chicks, signed on to headline this spring’s Coachella, and oh yeah, interviewed Solange for the February issue of Interview.

After interviewing my mother and father for A Seat At The Table, it feels like full circle to have chosen my sister to interview me for @InterviewMag. Spoke about womanism, growing up in a hair salon, and choosing between "I could fall in love" and "No Me Queda Mas". It is one of my favorites to date. A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:25am PST

Not much else is known about the interview and spread, but if the sneak peek Solange posted on Instagram is any indication, we should expect a decent smattering of earth-tone style and a rich conversation.