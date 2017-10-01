It’s been five months since Beyonce concluded her “Formation World Tour” and boy does she hate to sit idle. Maybe that’s why she recorded a new version of “Daddy Lessons” with the Dixie Chicks, signed on to headline this spring’s Coachella, and oh yeah, interviewed Solange for the February issue of Interview.
In the issue that Solange covers, the sisters discussed “womanism, growing up in a hair salon, and choosing between [Selena’s] ‘I could fall in love’ and ‘No Me Queda Mas,’ Solange wrote on Instagram.
Not much else is known about the interview and spread, but if the sneak peek Solange posted on Instagram is any indication, we should expect a decent smattering of earth-tone style and a rich conversation.