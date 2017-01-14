Billie Lourd Vacations in Mexico Weeks After Tragic Family Deaths

Photo: Jenny Anderson/WireImage

It’s been a brutal few weeks for Billie Lourd, whose mother Carrie Fisher died on December 27, followed by Lourd’s grandmother Debbie Reynolds the next day. The 24-year-old actress is currently on a much-needed vacation in Mexico with actor Taylor Lautner, who co-stars with Lourd in Scream Queens. The two were first spotted together in public in early December, and Lautner has reportedly been by her side since Fisher was hospitalized on December 23.

Lautner posted a picture of himself with Lourd soaking up some vitamin D in Cabo San Lucas.

✌🏼🌴✌🏼 A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Lourd, who posted a heartbreakingly adorable picture of herself with her mom on Thursday, will be adopting Fisher’s beloved dog Gary.