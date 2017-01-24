The Latest on the Cut

My Super Sweet 16 Is Returning to MTV for a Whole New Generation of Tantrums

Take out your T-Mobile Sidekicks and dial your underappreciated mother/party planner.

Kellyanne Conway Reportedly Punched a Man at an Inaugural Ball

Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino claims she threw some punches to break up a fight between “two guys in tuxes.”

On Vanderpump Rules, Jax’s Roast Should’ve Lasted All Episode

Watching Jax Taylor get insulted on camera is oddly satisfying.

All 6 of King Henry VIII’s Wives Had Great Style

See costumes from the lavish new period drama.

Contrary to What Spicer Says, Taxpayer Dollars Don’t Fund Abortions Overseas

Dissecting Sean Spicer’s statement about the Mexico City Policy.

Teens Tell Us Why They Marched

“For the kids in the community that didn’t have the opportunity to go, I want to be able to represent them and break the stereotypes held against us.”

That Awkward Clip of Donald and Melania at the Inauguration Is Definitely Real

A short video clip tells all.

If This Was Your First March, Don’t Stop Now

The work didn’t end on Saturday.

The Future of the Left Is Female

Women’s rights are human rights, and women leaders are progressive leaders.

Have Dark Eye Circles? Dior Shows You How to Put Some Glitter on It

Who needs concealer?

What You Need to Know About the 89800 ‘Count Me’ Text

The organization behind the Count Me In effort provided an update.

All of The Best Fashion Campaigns From Spring

Including Kate Spade’s camel adventure, and a look at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first ads for Dior.

Trump’s Press Secretary Chews & Swallows 35 Pieces of Gum Every Day Before Noon

He chews Orbit cinnamon, which is a terrible choice.

Guess What Mariah Carey Did to Cheer Up Her Backup Dancer?

It took place onstage.

Senator Taking Inauguration Selfie Identified As “Woman”

SFGate neglected to identify the senator, who was taking a photo with her male colleagues.

The Musician on a Date at the NYC Women’s March

This week’s sex diary.

Trump’s Latest Executive Order Will Affect Women’s Health Worldwide

The president reinstated the Global Gag Rule on abortion on Monday morning.

7 Ways to Wear Cropped Pants in the Winter

Denim, satin, any kind of fabric, we’ve got the answer.

Kids’ Furniture Is the Best-Kept Secret of Decorating

It’s often both cheaper and chicer.

Maria Grazia Chiuri Made Her Dior Couture Debut Amid an Enchanted Forest Set

Fairy-tale fashion.