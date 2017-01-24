The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

Milo Yiannopoulos’s Publisher Addresses Book Controversy in a Letter to Authors

Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy wrote “I want to make clear that we do not support or condone, nor will we publish, hate speech.”

14 mins ago

Deal of the Day: A Trend-Proof Bomber Jacket

A classic for less than $70.

25 mins ago

Online-Dating Fraud Is Happening to More People in the U.K. Than Ever Before

Maybe don’t give your money to a stranger from a dating app.

28 mins ago

Here’s the Worst Thing About Episode 4 of The Young Pope

“YOU MUST. YOU MUST. YOU MUST.”

8:15 a.m.

My Super Sweet 16 Is Returning to MTV for a Whole New Generation of Tantrums

Take out your T-Mobile Sidekicks and dial your underappreciated mother/party planner.

8:10 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Reportedly Punched a Man at an Inaugural Ball

Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino claims she threw some punches to break up a fight between “two guys in tuxes.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

On Vanderpump Rules, Jax’s Roast Should’ve Lasted All Episode

Watching Jax Taylor get insulted on camera is satisfying.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

All 6 of King Henry VIII’s Wives Had Great Style

See costumes from the lavish new period drama.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Contrary to What Spicer Says, Taxpayer Dollars Don’t Fund Abortions Overseas

Dissecting Sean Spicer’s statement about the Mexico City Policy.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Teens Tell Us Why They Marched

“For the kids in the community that didn’t have the opportunity to go, I want to be able to represent them and break the stereotypes held against us.”

Yesterday at 5:19 p.m.

That Awkward Clip of Donald and Melania at the Inauguration Is Definitely Real

A short video clip tells all.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

If This Was Your First March, Don’t Stop Now

The work didn’t end on Saturday.

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

The Future of the Left Is Female

Women’s rights are human rights, and women leaders are progressive leaders.

Yesterday at 3:12 p.m.

Have Dark Eye Circles? Dior Shows You How to Put Some Glitter on It

Who needs concealer?

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

What You Need to Know About the 89800 ‘Count Me’ Text

The organization behind the Count Me In effort provided an update.

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

All of The Best Fashion Campaigns From Spring

Including Kate Spade’s camel adventure, and a look at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first ads for Dior.

Yesterday at 2:53 p.m.

Trump’s Press Secretary Chews & Swallows 35 Pieces of Gum Every Day Before Noon

He chews Orbit cinnamon, which is a terrible choice.

Yesterday at 2:41 p.m.

Guess What Mariah Carey Did to Cheer Up Her Backup Dancer?

It took place onstage.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Senator Taking Inauguration Selfie Identified As ‘Woman’

SFGate neglected to identify the senator, who was taking a photo with her male colleagues.

Yesterday at 1:09 p.m.

The Musician on a Date at the NYC Women’s March

This week’s sex diary.