The Latest on the Cut

5 mins ago

President Obama Is the Best Possible Groomsman

The ultimate show of confidence.

8 mins ago

Woman Accused of Framing Husband’s Ex in Craigslist ‘Rape Fantasy’ Plot

Angela Diaz falsely claimed that Michelle Hadley was sending men seeking to fulfill rape fantasies to her house in a bizarre crime story.

11 mins ago

What Are the Best Gym Bags?

We polled 8 workout enthusiasts to find out their favorites.

12 mins ago

Beyonce Interviewed Solange for Interview

Sister, sister.

10:48 a.m.

Kirsten Gillibrand Is Fighting to Protect Women’s Health Care From Trump

In response to the rollback of Obamacare.

10:46 a.m.

Boy George Is the New Face (and Hat) of Dior Homme

The karma chameleon has a new modeling gig.

10:34 a.m.

7 Turtleneck-and-Dress Ideas to Wear Now

Layering tricks straight ahead.

10:32 a.m.

Madonna on Her Career: ‘I’ll Stop When You F*cking Kill Me’

The singer sat down with Roxane Gay to talk fame, feminism, and why she’ll never stop creating.

10:27 a.m.

The Sweatpants That Don’t Look Like You’ve Given Up

Disproving the ultimate fashion myth.

10:25 a.m.

How a Top Chef: Just Desserts Pastry Chef and Cookbook Author Spends Her Day

On building in a cappuccino break every day, letting her mind wander, and why cookbooks help her stay inspired.

10:21 a.m.

Gloria Steinem Joins New York City’s Campaign For Gender Pay Equity

The feminist icon will become a surrogate for pay equity.

9:29 a.m.

16 Former Patients Are Suing a USA Gymnastics Doctor for Sexual Abuse

Up to 60 have come forward alleging sexual abuse by Dr. Larry Nassar.

9:16 a.m.

NYPD Captain Apologizes for Controversial Comments About Rape

After saying he was “not too worried” about rapes committed by people the victim knows.

8:24 a.m.

Is Notorious Troll Chuck Johnson Really Helping Pick the Trump Administration?

The ultraconservative blogger has repeatedly harassed targets online.

8:00 a.m.

Warning: Abortion’s Deadly DIY Past Could Soon Become Its Future

And overturning Roe might not even be the endgame.

2:16 a.m.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Agree to Keep Their Divorce Proceedings Private

The two issued a joint statement on Monday night.

1:01 a.m.

Protests at UCLA Force Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment to Cancel Classes

Students protested the return of a history professor following his suspension due to sexual-harassment allegations.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

A Tale of Two Vanderpump Rules Birthday Trips: Part Two

Two birthday trips, two episodes, and a two-hour long special.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

ACLU Sues Kentucky After Gov. Matt Bevin Signs Two Abortion Bills [Updated]

ACLU is challenging Kentucky after the governor signed into law a measure that would also require abortion providers give a patient an ultrasound.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Is Stepping Down From Her Fashion Label

She and Jared Kushner are separating themselves from their respective businesses.