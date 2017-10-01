Boy George Is the New Face (and Hat) of Dior Homme

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut collection for Dior is getting its share of airings as awards season marches on. But the house’s menswear designer, Kris van Assche, has celebrities in his corner too. Boy George is one of the stars of the new Dior Homme campaign for summer 2017, shot by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo. He wears a suit studded with pins and (naturally) an oversize chapeau. The images were released on Dior Homme’s brand-new Instagram account.
Also in the cast: the internet ‘s paramour, Rami Malek, and analog-film enthusiast A$AP Rocky. The #KVASquad, as they’re calling it, needs to have a face-off with the #WangSquad, stat.