British Prime Minister Theresa May Lands Her First Vogue Cover

Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Conservative politician Theresa May is all set to be the first British Prime Minister to appear on the cover of American Vogue this April. Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz shot the cover photo at the PM’s country house, Chequers, last week.

May is known for her fashion flair; she’s been spotted in a wild variety of colorful flats and heels and leather trousers — on separate occasions, of course. May even hosted a reception for London Fashion Week in September that included guests like Vivienne Westwood and Burberry’s Christopher Bailey. Being on the cover of Vogue is a great gig for someone who once told the BBC that if she were stranded on an island, “her one luxury would be a lifetime subscription to Vogue.”

The PM declared at the Women in the World summit last October, “I like clothes and I like shoes. One of the challenges for women in the workplace is to be ourselves, and I say you can be clever and like clothes. You can have a career and like clothes.”