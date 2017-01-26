85-Year-Old Model Carmen Dell’Orefice Closed a Couture Show

Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Model Carmen Dell’Orefice appeared on the cover of Vogue at age 15, and 70 years later, she’s still going. Now 85, she closed Chinese couturier Guo Pei’s show last night at Paris Couture Week, flanked by two young male attendants and clad in a queenly flaming-red ensemble. She joins an older cadre of models making fashion week appearances of late, notably 73-year-old Lauren Hutton, who walked the runway for Bottega Veneta in September.



Pei, best known for the canary-hued stunner she designed for Rihanna to wear to the 2015 Met Gala, titled her collection “Legend,” and selected the fashion veteran for the role of the “bride” who traditionally closes couture shows. This season, designers have had fun with the tradition, whether it’s Karl Lagerfeld putting his young muse Lily-Rose Depp in a tiered pink wedding gown or Demna Gvasalia outfitting a thrift-shop hipster version to close his stereotype-themed Vetements show.



