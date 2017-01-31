Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle

To be clear: Chrissy Teigen is not pregnant. She is, however, certain that her next baby with John Legend is going to be a boy. But why the level of certainty? As it turns out, that’s the sex of a frozen embryo that the two have saved for a future pregnancy.



Teigen first started announced as much over the weekend while walking the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, telling ET and Extra that a baby boy is next for the couple, who already are proud parents to baby Luna, 9 months. Still, the precision with which Teigen announced the sex of her future baby instead of merely saying she hoped for a boy, set off some questions among fans.



So on Monday, Teigen cleared up the matter on Twitter:



Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

And no, I am not pregnant. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Teigen has been vocal in the past about her and Legend’s experience with IVF after trouble conceiving. But, apparently one Twitter user missed the memo on that — as well the one on common decency — and unceremoniously jumped into Teigen’s mentions to critique her decision. Teigen, of course, didn’t hesitate to shut it down.



Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know! https://t.co/54e9AvIqQ9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Just like that.

