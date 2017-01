Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, flew from Los Angeles to New York City on Thursday, where a paparazzo made an incredibly racist remark to the couple, the supermodel revealed in a series of tweets.

The paparazzo in question had apparently started out by asking a number of cooking questions (as Teigen is the author of a cookbook called Cravings), before his questions took an offensive turn.

Paparazzi at JFK just asked me "if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?" - and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. Fucking disgusting. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Also, john is right next to me. The balls. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Guess we'll find him when he puts the video out. That he edits the shit out of since he didn't get clocked. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017