Chloé Is Getting a New Designer

The rumors were true: After six years, designer Clare Waight Keller is leaving Chloé. Her last show will be the fall-winter 2017 collection.

In a statement, Chloé chief executive officer Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye said, “Clare has been a remarkable partner at Chloé over the past six years. She helped rejuvenate the legacy of Gaby Aghion, the first ever Chloé girl.” An official successor has not yet been named but according to WWD, Natacha Ramsay-Levi, Louis Vuitton’s design director and Nicolas Ghesquière’s second-in-command, is being eyed as a replacement, which could signal a new, more edgy direction for the traditionally free-flowing, ‘70s-focused brand. Keller will receive a send-off with an after-party following her last Chloé show on March 2.