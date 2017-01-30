In recent episodes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, several characters have been about to sing the praises of period sex when another character abruptly stops their musical flow. During last Friday’s episode of Crazy Ex, however, creator and star Rachel Bloom gifted Twitter with a little crimson surprise: The complete music video for “Period Sex,” which was “too dirty to air on TV.” Sure, that argument might make sense from the perspective of broadcast obscenity standards, but honestly, that kind of prudishness is a stain on us all.