The Quintessential Aspiration Piece Gets a Grecian Update

Call it having Champagne taste on a beer budget, or just effective advertising, but growing up there were few things I wanted more than a David Yurman cable bracelet. Instantly recognizable and undoubtedly iconic — if you know the cable motif, you know it’s David Yurman — there are few pieces that have the same timeless quality. Surprisingly, the original cable bracelet is not as financially unattainable as you might think (the most simple iteration is $395), but if you’re looking for the next step up and have the budget to match, the brand has released a special Grecian-inspired collection.



Dubbed the “Helena,” the new release revamps the signature David Yurman cable with the addition of pavé diamonds and gold-wire accents for a mixed-metal motif. Named after the mythical figure Helen of Troy, all seven items in the range incorporate the same ancient metal work employed by the Greeks and Romans also known as wire wrapping. The result is a unique rustic look that’s surprisingly versatile and whimsically modern. See below for all of the styles from the new collection and treat yourself.



Buy Helena Small Hoop Earrings with Diamonds and 18K Gold $1,400, David Yurman

Buy Helena Ring with Diamonds and 18K Gold $1,650, David Yurman

Buy Helena End Station Diamond and 18K Gold Bracelet with Pearls $2,650, David Yurman

Buy Helena Center Station Bracelet with Diamonds and 18K Gold $2,150, David Yurman