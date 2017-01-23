Have Dark Eye Circles? Dior Shows You How to Put Some Glitter on It

Photo: Vincent Lappartient/Vincent Lappartient

Princesses don’t get dark eye circles (unless they get tricked into sleeping on beds with peas underneath, of course). But if they did, they would go for today’s glitter-inflected beauty look at Dior Haute Couture. Creative image director Peter Philips called it “stardust,” creating a dreamy, rosy-cheeked makeup look that featured glued-on stars and sequins on the inner corners of the eye and under eye. Although the makeup would double as camouflage against fatigue, Philips’s romantic look was inspired by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s celestial and woodland-inspired show, which included an elaborately mossy, enchanted-forest setting (guests received monogrammed green pillows!) that Sean Parker might want to Pin for his next theme party.

Photo: Vincent Lappartient/Vincent Lappartient

Philips kept the skin look luminous using a mix of the brand’s Diorskin Forever Forever Foundation and their new CC cushion, Diorskin Forever Perfect Cushion (only available in Europe), with touches of highlighter (Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer in 001) along the brow bone, bridge of the nose, and cupid’s bow. The eyes were kept clear, removing any hint of redness or darkness with the new Diorshow Khol High Intensity Pencil #529 in a flesh-toned Beige. To give the models a tone that was like “my lips but better,” Philips used Dior Addict Lacquer Stick #550 Tease (out next year), applying it using the finger to the center of the mouth, so that the lips looked especially luscious and full. Unfortunately, the star glitter was something Philips sourced himself — he tried to to get Dior to produce the glitter, but couldn’t with the time restrictions. Unfortunately also not for sale but an upgrade from a tiara — the Stephen Jones woodland-creature headpieces, which sat on top of the loose, pre-Raphaelite curls and waves created by Redken’s creative director, Guido Palau (Galadriel might also want to Pin this to her mood board).