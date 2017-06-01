DKNY Will Not Have a New York Fashion Week Show This Season

After the departure of designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow, DKNY is lying low for the time being. While its next show had been slated for February 15 , the brand announced that it will not be showing at New York Fashion Week next month after all. Per Women’s Wear Daily, they will instead be holding showroom appointments. (By contrast, last season Osborne and Chow held a dramatic show on the High Line complete with a finale of jumpsuit-clad models.)
DKNY is far from the only brand sitting out this coming New York Fashion Week. Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Rachel Comey, Rachel Zoe, and Rebecca Minkoff have all announced plans to show in L.A. instead, while the re-re-booted Band of Outsiders is holding appointments during the week instead of a show.