The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

Who Dares Disrespect Bette Midler Like This?

A travesty!

3 mins ago

Naomi Campbell Says Robbers Attacked and Threatened to Kill Her in Paris in 2012

“It’s a whole ring that’s been happening for a few years now.”

9:54 a.m.

DKNY Will Not Have a New York Fashion Week Show This Season

The brand is sitting out this one after the departure of designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow.

9:39 a.m.

How to Get to the Women’s March on Washington

From buses to trains to carpool groups, here’s how to get to D.C. on inauguration weekend.

9:26 a.m.

Graydon Carter Really Doesn’t Want to Meet With Donald Trump

“It wouldn’t be my first choice to spend a Friday morning in a group like that,” the Vanity Fair editor said.

8:43 a.m.

Senators Ask Trump Not to Rescind Federal Campus-Sexual-Assault Guidelines

“Campus sexual assault is a widespread problem.”

2:07 a.m.

Serena Williams Happily Shows Off Engagement Ring While With Alexis Ohanian

She also showed off a pair of Nike shoes.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Viola Davis Was Honored With the First Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2017

While reflecting on her life, the actress spoke about finding the meaning in the story of a caterpillar becoming a butterfly.

Yesterday at 6:49 p.m.

Temporary Nose Jobs Are Cheap, Easy, and Potentially Dangerous

Shocker.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Town & Country Suggests Dating Jude Law, or Jude Law’s Son, Whichever You Prefer

Also, Tobey Maguire is always an option!

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Kendall Jenner’s Diet Secret: Pink Paint

The Victoria’s Secret model swears by “Baker-Miller Pink.”

Yesterday at 4:44 p.m.

This Is the Most Ironic Thing an Anti-Choice Lawmaker Has Ever Said

Matt Bevin will probably be proofreading his tweets more carefully.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Women Across the U.S. Are Planning to Strike Over Inauguration Weekend

It coincides with the Women’s March on Washington.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

Young George Washington Looks Like He Would Text ‘U Up?’

In case you were wondering.

Yesterday at 3:31 p.m.

Trump Will Reportedly Meet With Anna Wintour and Graydon Carter

But will they talk about his short fingers?

Yesterday at 3:12 p.m.

When You Hate Him, But You Love His Apartment

I dated inappropriate men because I loved their apartments.

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

Planned Parenthood Will Lose Federal Funding As Soon As Next Month

As part of their effort to repeal Obamacare.

Yesterday at 2:57 p.m.

Greta Van Susteren Is Getting a Show on MSNBC

She left Fox News in September.

Yesterday at 1:02 p.m.

Paid Family Leave Is Good for Everyone, Including Employers

Stop saying paid family leave is a “job-killer.”

Yesterday at 12:19 p.m.

If You’re Obsessed With Being French, This Newsletter Is Superbe

My Little Paris, the Daily Candy of France, is coming to America.