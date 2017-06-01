The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

What Are the Best Workout Leggings?

11 Women Reveal Their Favorites.

27 mins ago

My First Day Microdosing With LSD

The drug was a new treatment for my mood disorder — and the first problem was how to buy it.

11:08 a.m.

Planned Parenthood Supporters to Deliver 80,000 Petitions to Paul Ryan Today

To let him know that they stand with Planned Parenthood.

11:00 a.m.

New Trump Health-Care Policy Staffer Thinks Birth Control Causes Abortions

Katy Talento is apparently anti–birth control.

10:52 a.m.

Three Rules for Being a Good Third Wife

Because third time’s a charm … right?

10:52 a.m.

Women Are Penalized at Work for the Possibility They Might Have Kids Someday

Even without kids, women are put at a disadvantage in hiring.

10:36 a.m.

Watch Khloé Kardashian’s Trainer Show Us His 5 Best Revenge Body Moves

Workout GIFs from Gunnar Peterson.

10:26 a.m.

Who Dares Disrespect Bette Midler Like This?

A travesty!

10:25 a.m.

Naomi Campbell Says Robbers Attacked and Threatened to Kill Her in Paris in 2012

“It’s a whole ring that’s been happening for a few years now.”

9:54 a.m.

DKNY Will Not Have a New York Fashion Week Show This Season

The brand is sitting out this one after the departure of designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow.

9:39 a.m.

How to Get to the Women’s March on Washington

From buses to trains to carpool groups, here’s how to get to D.C. on inauguration weekend.

9:26 a.m.

Graydon Carter Really Doesn’t Want to Meet With Donald Trump

“It wouldn’t be my first choice to spend a Friday morning in a group like that,” the Vanity Fair editor said.

8:43 a.m.

Senators Ask Trump Not to Rescind Federal Campus-Sexual-Assault Guidelines

“Campus sexual assault is a widespread problem.”

2:07 a.m.

Serena Williams Happily Shows Off Engagement Ring While With Alexis Ohanian

She also showed off a pair of Nike shoes.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Viola Davis Was Honored With the First Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2017

While reflecting on her life, the actress spoke about finding the meaning in the story of a caterpillar becoming a butterfly.

Yesterday at 6:49 p.m.

Temporary Nose Jobs Are Cheap, Easy, and Potentially Dangerous

Shocker.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Town & Country Suggests Dating Jude Law, or Jude Law’s Son, Whichever You Prefer

Also, Tobey Maguire is always an option!

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Kendall Jenner’s Diet Secret: Pink Paint

The Victoria’s Secret model swears by “Baker-Miller Pink.”

Yesterday at 4:44 p.m.

This Is the Most Ironic Thing an Anti-Choice Lawmaker Has Ever Said

Matt Bevin will probably be proofreading his tweets more carefully.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Women Across the U.S. Are Planning to Strike Over Inauguration Weekend

It coincides with the Women’s March on Washington.