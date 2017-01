Photo: Pool/Getty Images

A clip of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump interacting on Inauguration Day has been making the rounds online, just a day after their 12th wedding anniversary.



It’s not the first clip that shows icy relations between the two. And while some have speculated that it’s doctored or reversed — well, it’s not. Should you want to see a wider shot, fast forward to two hours and 51 minutes into this video of the inauguration, or watch it below:

Happy anniversary, you two.