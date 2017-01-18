When Tom Ford appeared on The View in November, he said that he’d been asked to dress Melania Trump in the past and had refused, citing the fact that “she’s not necessarily my image.” But last night, Donald Trump went on Fox & Friends to give his own version of the story. “[She] never asked Tom Ford, doesn’t like Tom Ford,” he said. “Doesn’t like his designs. He was never asked to dress her.” (We’ve reached out to Ford’s rep for a response to Trump’s comments, and will update this when we hear back.)



“I’m not a fan of Tom Ford, never have been,” Trump said. He added that hotelier Steve Wynn “just called me and he thought that it was so terrible what Tom Ford said that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel.” Though to be fair, who hasn’t tossed mounds of designer clothing out of the hotel they own in a fit of pique?

Unfortunately, the president-elect’s remarks extended only to fashion, so we’re still waiting to hear his review of Nocturnal Animals.

