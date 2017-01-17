Photo: Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

To say that Donald Trump uses Twitter is — of course — an understatement. It’s his preferred medium of communication these days for unleashing his rage on anything from SNL to civil rights heroes. The man is also quite the fan of the retweet (no matter how suspect the account or content may be). Yet, on Monday night, he made at least one glaring error in a retweet meant to praise his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Trump retweeted a tweet that tagged the wrong “Ivanka.”

Instead of tagging “@IvankaTrump” (her verified account) in his tweet, Donald Trump retweeted (and effectively re-tagged) the user, “@Ivanka” who just so happens to be a 35-year-old woman living in the United Kingdom, according to the Daily News. The end result was a funny tweet that read, in part, “@Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.”



As pointed out by the Daily News and the Week, Trump managed to tweak his retweet so that he made the “G” lowercase and even added a comma for correct punctuation (or to differentiate between two Trumps; your choice), which were missing from the original. While he failed to notice that the wrong “Ivanka” was tagged, Trump also didn’t seem to pay attention to where the original tweet came from. According to the Daily News, the original tweet came from a Massachusetts chiropractor whose account became private amid the Twitter storm that followed (though as of publication it seems to be defunct). Screen grabs of the “@drgoodspine” account also seem to show an account with a single follower. While it’s unclear if that’s correct, other Twitter users shared screen grabs of a locked account and perhaps other fake, imitation accounts that sprung up in its wake.



It should also be noted that Donald Trump’s failed retweet came while CNN aired its interview with Ivanka that evening. It was a TV special Donald Trump said he didn’t have high hopes for (lest we forget his major feud with the network), but he still managed to get the time right.

