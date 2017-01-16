Drake Gave Sasha Obama a Little Shout-out

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

We already know that Drake is a fan of the following when it comes to his Instagram account: 1) Fueling romance rumors by posting suspicious photos of him and his lady friends; 2) Sharing snapshots of him and his crew striking a pose; and 3) Posting the obligatory and occasional selfie. He is also, it should be noted, a fan of posting photos of others wearing merchandise from his label, OVO. Which brings us to his latest post featuring the one and only, Sasha Obama. Take a look:



Style Popper 👌🏽🚀 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:17am PST

See the little logo on the baseball cap? That would be in reference to Drake’s “October’s Very Own” line of merchandise (a.k.a. “OVO”). Ah, to know the backstory behind what led Sasha to one day wear an OVO cap! Does she only wear it when it’s sunny outside? Did a White House staffer order it on her behalf? Does this mean that we can expect her in a hoodie sometime soon? If so, one thing is for sure: Drake will be watching. And re-posting.

