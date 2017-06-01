You Can Learn How to Run for Office at the Women’s March on Washington

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Thousands of women are planning to attend the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, and they’ll be able to do more than march. According to BuzzFeed News, EMILY’s List — the largest women’s organization in Democratic politics — will also hold training sessions for more than 500 women who are interested in running for office.

Anyone can sign up for the training, which will teach women how to run successful campaigns at local, state, and national levels of government. It will also cover how to build a network of donors and supporters and how to connect to local and national groups that might support their candidacy. “Our ability to own our futures, plan our families, and support our children and ourselves is at stake,” reads the announcement on the EMILY’s List website. “That’s why this year, we will step up to run.”

The training sessions will be held in partnership with the Latino Victory Fund, the Gay and Lesbian Victory Institute, the New American Leaders Project, Higher Heights for America, and Emerge. In a statement, EMILY’s List president Stephanie Schriock said the Women’s March was the perfect place to recruit new candidates. “We’re going to be ready from day one to stand up against the GOP’s dangerous agenda,” she said. “That starts with marching and continues with recruiting and electing more Democratic women to offices across the country.”