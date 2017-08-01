Everything You Need To Know About #SaltBae

When the hashtag #saltbae started trending on Twitter, we had to investigate. We found that the man behind the nickname, Nusret Gökçe, is an enthusiastic chef and restaurant co-owner who was given the nickname because of his flamboyant salting skills and an almost erotic appreciation for a hefty slice of meat. He was, let’s just say, garnering a fair amount of appreciation.

With every #Saltbae video I feel as uncomfortable as I would if I was watching porn with my own parents. pic.twitter.com/sMpUosEKMQ — Gena-mour Barrett (@SmileGena) January 8, 2017

A quick search on YouTube reveals Gökçe in action… and we do mean action. He’s already got one million Instagram followers, but after trying to understand his unique appeal, we were left with many questions. Below, all we could gather. Vegetarians, vegans, and the sexually unadventurous should avert thine eyes.

Q: EXACTLY WHO IS #saltbae?

He is Nusret Gökçe, a ponytail-donning chef who owns the Nusr-Et Steakhouse restaurants in Turkey and Dubai. He is the father of 9 children and a lover of black vests worn over white tees.

Q: WHY DO PEOPLE CALL HIM #saltbae?

Because he often appears shirtless and he enjoys salting and slapping large cuts of meat in a sensual manner.

İşte kuzu kuzu geldim dedi A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Oct 28, 2016 at 6:52am PDT

Q: DOES HE REALLY HAVE NINE CHILDREN?

More like, why doesn’t he have more children?

Ailesiyle vakit geçirmeyen adam gercek bir adam degildir🔪 A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Sep 13, 2016 at 7:35am PDT

Q: REALLY, WHAT’S HIS DEAL?

He’s a hard-working chef who loves prime cuts of meat, and his customers travel far and wide to pop into his restaurants for fine dining. The floorshow is extra.

Pıvazı yıyın Dedi A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Aug 16, 2016 at 1:59pm PDT

Q. WHERE CAN WE SEE MORE OF #saltbae?

The official Instagram account for Nusr-Et Steakhouse, of course! Unless you are in the neighborhood, in which case please go and Periscope the whole thing.