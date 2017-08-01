Everything You Need To Know About #SaltBae

When the hashtag #saltbae started trending on Twitter, we had to investigate. We found that the man behind the nickname, Nusret Gökçe, is an enthusiastic chef and restaurant co-owner who was given the nickname because of his flamboyant salting skills and an almost erotic appreciation for a hefty slice of meat. He was, let’s just say, garnering a fair amount of appreciation.
A quick search on YouTube reveals Gökçe in action… and we do mean action. He’s already got one million Instagram followers, but after trying to understand his unique appeal, we were left with many questions. Below, all we could gather. Vegetarians, vegans, and the sexually unadventurous should avert thine eyes.
Q: EXACTLY WHO IS #saltbae?
He is Nusret Gökçe, a ponytail-donning chef who owns the Nusr-Et Steakhouse restaurants in Turkey and Dubai. He is the father of 9 children and a lover of black vests worn over white tees.
Q: WHY DO PEOPLE CALL HIM #saltbae?
Because he often appears shirtless and he enjoys salting and slapping large cuts of meat in a sensual manner.
Q: DOES HE REALLY HAVE NINE CHILDREN?
More like, why doesn’t he have more children?
Q: REALLY, WHAT’S HIS DEAL?
He’s a hard-working chef who loves prime cuts of meat, and his customers travel far and wide to pop into his restaurants for fine dining. The floorshow is extra.
Q. WHERE CAN WE SEE MORE OF #saltbae?
The official Instagram account for Nusr-Et Steakhouse, of course! Unless you are in the neighborhood, in which case please go and Periscope the whole thing.