1 min ago

Watch this Sexual Assault Survivor’s Powerful Testimony Against Jeff Sessions

“We must trust the Attorney General to respect the humanity of all Americans.”

12 mins ago

See All of Monster Star Charlize Theron’s Best Red-Carpet Style Moments

Polished smoking jackets and plunging dresses.

2:06 p.m.

Of Course Lena Dunham Considered This Job

Quirky!

1:50 p.m.

New York Is Fighting to Keep Birth Control Free for New Yorkers, No Matter What

If the ACA were to be repealed, there’s a chance New Yorkers could be protected.

1:46 p.m.

Here’s How to Pump at the Women’s March on Washington

Make sure your backpack is transparent, for one.

1:27 p.m.

FKA twigs Drops Hypnotic New Song in an Eye-popping Nike Commercial

It’s called “Trust in Me.”

1:24 p.m.

How to Wear Dark Lipstick With Chapped Lips

A luxurious French find.

12:54 p.m.

Selena Gomez Wants You to Know She Makes Out With the Weeknd Now

The new couple posed for 46 amorous paparazzi shots.

12:10 p.m.

Russia Could Decriminalize Domestic Violence

A bill decriminalizing domestic violence just passed its first reading in Russian parliament.

12:00 p.m.

A New App Wants to Collect Data on Sexism — But Will It Make a Difference?

Whistle wants to be the “see something, say something” of sexism.

11:45 a.m.

Stella McCartney Celebrated Her Pre-Fall Collection at an Iconic Harlem Venue

Alicia Keys performed at the show, held at the historic Cotton Club.

11:44 a.m.

I Wear Less Makeup Now Thanks to This Illuminating Mirror

It’s like looking at yourself in unforgiving sunlight.

11:03 a.m.

Michelle Obama’s Fashion Influence Won’t End When She Leaves the White House

Here’s where things get interesting.

10:51 a.m.

Ben Affleck Breathes Through Interminable TSA Pat Down

Another Affleck moment of Zen.

10:47 a.m.

Kanye Has a Crying Kim Kardashian Air Freshener in His Car

The smell of love.

10:03 a.m.

Are Celebrities at the Women’s March Really Helping the Cause?

Even with the most noble intentions, celebrity activism inevitably becomes more about the messenger than the message.

9:40 a.m.

Kirsten Dunst Is Reportedly Going to Marry Landry From Friday Night Lights

The couple reportedly got engaged over the weekend.

9:03 a.m.

Ex-Wife of Trump’s Cabinet Pick Appeared on Oprah As a Domestic Violence Victim

Andrew Puzder’s ex-wife appeared on the show to discuss being a victim of domestic abuse.

8:43 a.m.

Seth Meyers Confronts Kellyanne Conway on Latest Trump and Russia Allegations

“This concerns me.”

7:57 a.m.

Ask Polly: When Will I Feel Worthy?

Start by feeling your feelings.