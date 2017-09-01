French Police Detain 16 People Connected to Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

French police have detained 16 people in connection to last October’s armed robbery of Kim Kardashian. The group is being held for questioning over the early morning incident, during which Kim was held at gunpoint in her hotel room as attackers escaped with an estimated $10 million in valuables. A spokesman for the Paris Prosecutor told CNN that the suspects were picked up in Paris, Raincy, and Vincenne early Monday morning. Kim most recently addressed the crime in a promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing that she was terrified the masked men would shoot her in the back.