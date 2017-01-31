Gabrielle Union Is Launching an Affordable Beauty Line

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

These days anyone (I mean anyone) can launch a beauty line, which raises the question: What took Gabrielle Union so long? After ten years fronting Neutrogena’s skin-care arm, Union is joining the lucrative world of hair-care retail with her own brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union. “I want women with textured hair to have great hair days,” the actress told WWD.

Flawless, which featuers ten products ranging from $19 to $29, will debut on Flawlesshair.com March 1, and will land in Ulta stores April 16. Included in the lineup is: a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner; a smoothing shampoo and conditioner; a hair mask; blow-dry cream; hair-protection spray; shine spray; an oil treatment; and an edg- control gel. WWD suggests that the brand is pegged to rake in $6 million in first-year retail sales.

“It makes me work a lot harder than if I was just a hired gun,” Union explained. “I want to make sure that it’s right for me, for my family, for my friends, and for every person with textured hair. I want to have a seat at the table, and part of that is having ownership.”

What can users expect in terms of ingredients? Coconut oil, loved by celebrities all over, might not make an appearance (Union says she finds the oil too heavy), but black castor oil? Maybe. “I use Jamaican black castor oil for hair growth,” she once told the Cut.